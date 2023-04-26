Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): On Friday, April 21, Salman Khan’s much-awaited action-packed family drama was released and received positive to mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film stars an array of actors, including Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Jagapathi Babu, Venkatesh, Vijender Singh and many more.

Since its release, KKBKKJ has collected over 80 crore at the Indian box office and is expected to enter the 100-crore club by the end of the week. At the US/Canada box office, Bhaijaan’s film reportedly crossed the $1 million mark on its first weekend. Scroll on to know how much the film earned on Day 6.

As per the early trends flowing in, Salman Khan’s film is slipping at the Indian BO. The Farhad Samji directorial earned 15.81 crore on the opening day, 25.75 crore on Day 2, 26.61 crore on Day 3, 10.27 crore on its first Monday and 6.12 crore on Tuesday at the domestic box office. This has resulted in the film earning a total of 84.46 crores till now.

According to the latest media reports, the Salman Khan starrer collected around 4-6 crore on Day 6 at the domestic box office. With the latest numbers, the film has garnered a total box office collection of around 88.46-90.46 crore.

Farhad Samji’s directorial is a remake of the Tamil film Veeram (2014) and stars Salman Khan as Bhaijaan and Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, and Siddharth Nigam as his brother Ishq, Moh and Luv respectively. It stars Pooja Hegde as Bhagyalaxmi, the film’s main female, Venkatesh as her brother and Jagapathi Babu as her family’s arch-enemy.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

