KKBKKJ Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): The Salman Khan starrer has finally witnessed a jump everyone was waiting for. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the family drama, action flick also stars an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Jagapathi Babu, Venkatesh, Vijender Singh. The film has received positive to mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

This morning we brought you KKBKKJ’s performance at international box offices, including US and Canada. Reportedly, the film is likely to cross 1 million mark on its first weekend in both markets. Scroll down to know how much it earned on Day 3.

As per the early trends flowing in, Salman Khan starrer has witnessed a jump. According to the latest media reports, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has garnered 25-27 crore on the third day of its release at the domestic BO . With the latest numbers, its total collections now stand at 66.59-68.59 crore*. The film earned 41.56 in the first two days of its release – 15.81 on the opening day followed by 25.75 crore on Day 2.

With its opening day collection, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan emerged as 2nd lowest opener for Salman Khan’s Eid release film. Yesterday, we also brought you Top-15 biggest openers of Salman Khan.

Check out the opening day collection of Salman Khan starrers on Eid:

Dabangg (2010):14.50 crore Bodyguard (2011): 21.60 crore Ek Tha Tiger (2012): 32.93 crore Kick (2014): 26.40 crore Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015): 27.25 crore Sultan (2016): 36.54 crore Tubelight (2017): 21.15 crore Race 3 (2018): 29.17 crore Bharat (2019): 42.30 crore KKBKKJ (2023): 15.81 crore

Well, tomorrow will be the real test for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, how many of your think it will be able to pass it? Do let us know.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

