Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Day 11: Salman Khan Starrer Stays Over 2 Crore Mark On 2nd Monday

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan managed to stay over the 2 crore mark on Monday, what with 2.25 crores* coming in. On Friday, the film had collected 2.50 crores* so these numbers are on the expected lines. That’s the kind of trending that the film has seen ever since its release and with the second weekend turning out to be low, it was a given that the film would just about manage to brush aside the 1 crore mark on Monday. However, a partial holiday on 1st May in some parts of the country helped, which resulted in the 2 crore mark been crossed.

Now it has to be seen for how long the film continues to be over the 2 crore mark during the weekdays since there would be drops for sure. Today the 2 crore mark would be breached again but that would be a challenge on Wednesday and Thursday.

There is no competition around Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; had it been accepted wholeheartedly by the audiences, the sky would have been the limit. However, for now, it would be about adding more moolah daily until the next big film comes in.

So far, the Salman Khan starrer has collected 104.50 crores*. While 105 crores would be crossed in today, it would need to get into the third weekend before the 110 crores mark is crossed.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

