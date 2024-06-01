The Planet of the Apes reboot offered a spectacular cinematic experience with its magnificent visuals. The latest release in the franchise is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which is in its third week. It might not have had results like its prequels, but it is moving ahead steadily and aims at a decent run in the United States. Scroll below for the details.

It is the fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise and has the second-highest production budget after Dawn of the Planet of the Apes. In the previous movies, Andi Serkis’ Caeser played an integral part, whereas in this one, Serkis did not return to reprise his role. This movie is set 300 years after Caeser’s reign.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes was directed by Wes Ball and featured Owen Teague, Freya Allan, and Kevin Durand in critical roles. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando gave a detailed report of the film’s box office reception after its third week. As per that Ball’s film scored #3 biggest third Thursday of 2024 in the United States. It collected $1.2 million on the third Thursday.

The movie reportedly saw a drop of 25% from last Thursday despite losing 575 theatres compared to last Friday. The trade analyst also listed how much the Planet of the Apes trilogy earned on their 3rd weekend in comparison to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and here it is –

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes – $1.6 million (-51.5%)

(-51.5%) Rise of the Planet of the Apes – $1.4 million (-44.7%)

(-44.7%) War for the Planet of the Apes – $1.1 million (-43.8%)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has hit a $131.2 million cume in the United States. It aims at a $155 million—$165 million run in North America. Internationally, the movie has collected $175.2 million; its collection is $306.4 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, starring Owen Teague, Freya Allan, and Kevin Durand, was released in theatres on May 10 and is still running.

