It’s an alarming state for Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer, Khel Khel Mein, which is arriving on August 15, 2024. The comedy flick is three days away from release, but the advance booking collections are simply poor. What’s more concerning is the clash with Stree 2, which is shining bright in pre-sales. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

As most know, it’s going to be a three-way clash as three big films are releasing on Independence Day, 2024. Akshay Kumar starrer will be competing with John Abraham’s Vedaa and Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2. The pre-release hype is not living upto the mark, although the film boasts of an ensemble cast, including Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, and many other big names.

Khel Khel Mein Day 1 Advance Booking Collections

As per Sacnilk, Akshay Kumar starrer has added 5.29 lacs (excluding blocked seats) to its kitty via advance booking collections for day 1. The Northern belt, specifically Delhi and Haryana, is showing minimal growth, while the rest of the markets are dull. So far, around 1,214 tickets have been sold.

This is a similar trend to Akshay Kumar’s last release, Sarfira, which had sold around 4.6 lacs tickets by this point. There are three more days to go. Here’s hoping the graph will witness exponential growth.

Khel Khel Mein vs Stree 2 Pre-Sales

Akshay Kumar should ideally enjoy better star power than Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. But he’s been facing back-to-back flops, which has dwindled the faith of cine-goers.

The consequence is quite visible as Stree 2, which is high on buzz also because of the successful first part, has already added 4.16 crores via pre-sales. This is about 7763% higher earnings, which looks unbeatable if there isn’t any immediate improvement.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

