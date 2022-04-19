It’s raining records for KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi]. After enjoying the biggest opening day [53.95 crores] and then the biggest first three days [143.64], hence doing better than even Baahubali: the Conclusion [Hindi] which scored 41 crores and 128 crores on the opening day and then the opening weekend, the Yash starrer has now set another huge record. It has now reached the 200 Crore Club on the morning of its Day 5. In comparison Baahubali: The Conclusion [Hindi] had also done that on the morning of its Day 6, which means the Yash starrer currently has a clear lead over the Prabhas starrer.

Let’s take a look at all the films that went past the 200 crores mark and how many days did they take to celebrate this milestone.

5 days – KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi]

6 days – Baahubali: The Conclusion [Hindi]

7 days – Sanju, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Sultan

8 days – Dangal

9 days – PK, Dhoom: 3, Bajrangi Bhaijaan

10 days – Krrish 3, Padmaavat

11 days – Kick, Bharat

12 days – Simmba

13 days – Kabir Singh, The Kashmir Files, RRR [Hindi]

14 days – Bharat, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

15 days – Chennai Express, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

19 days – Happy New Year

29 days – Uri – The Surgical Strike

24 days – Golmaal Again, Good Newwz, Housefull 4

28 days – Mission Mangal

70 days – 3 Idiots

There are more records set to be created and the only film with which KGF – Chapter 2 (Hindi) is now competing is Baahubali – The Conclusion (Hindi) which entered the 300 Crore Club on its 10th day. It would be touch and go for the Prashanth Neel starrer to do that but if it indeed manages that then it would be another feather up its crown.

*Estimates. Final numbers are awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

