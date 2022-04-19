KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) is now a bonafide blockbuster. After four out-of-the-world days in the extended weekend where the film scored a half century each on two days and stayed over the 40 crores mark on the remaining two), the Yash starrer continued with its phenomenal run on Monday as well. The film collected 25.57 crores more, which is a stupendous number for Day 5, and that’s a superb hold especially if one compares with 53.95 crores on Day One, which was a partial holiday.

The ticket rates are also down on Monday, which means the footfalls too have held on to around 60% in comparison to the first day. The film has already collected 219.56 crores and gone past the lifetime scores of several Bollywood blockbusters. This isn’t all as it is now competing with the entire first week collections of several 300 Crore Club blockbusters. While Week One numbers of Sultan (208.82 crores), War (208.05 crores),

Tiger Zinda Hai (206.04 crores) and Sanju (202.51 crores), the biggest Bollywood flicks, have been crossed in just five days, even Baahubali – The Conclusion [Hindi] (247 crores) will be surpassed by tomorrow, which would be within mere 6 days!

What needs to be seen is how does the journey of the film turn out to be once it goes past the 300 crores mark. Even if the film sees some normal falls from there, an entry into the 400 Crore Club is on the cards. This means it is now set to cross Bollywood’s biggest grosser so far, Dangal, which collected 387.38 crores in its final run.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

