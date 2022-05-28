KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) had been enjoying a fantastic run till its fifth week when 10.25 crores came in. It saw a number of Hindi releases come in the course of its run, be it Heropanti 2, Runway 34 or Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Still, it withstood all the competition and went on to collect crores and crores to bring in 430.95 crores by the time the first week came to its close. No wonder, it earned an all-time blockbuster tag for itself.

However, the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last week finally emerged as a major competition for the south dubbed film. It did feel the pinch as to begin with its screens and shows were reduced considerably. Secondly, with audience attention shifting towards the Kartik Aaryan starrer, the drop was much bigger than 50% as only 2.79 crores came in. This is a bigger than the anticipated drop as one expected 4-5 crores to still be collected.

So far, the Yash starrer has collected 433.74 crores. It is now expected that by the close of the sixth week it would have brought in 435 crores. There would be more numbers that will trickle in but the film will fall short of the 440 crores milestone. That said, it will still go on to celebrate a 50 day run at a few properties and that would be a feat in itself as well, especially in the current times.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

