KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 22 Early Trends (Hindi): Rocking star Yash has truly left an unbelievable mark at the box office. Despite being in its third week, the film is the first choice amongst the audience. It is Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness that will take over the throne, but before that Prashanth Neel directorial has made its most.

In the past month, a lot of films including Jersey, Heropanti 2, Runway 34 amongst others witnessed the day of the light at the ticket windows. But none of them passed the testing time to emerge victorious over KGF 2. All eyes are now on Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and the advance bookings surely hint at an upcoming volcano!

Till now, KGF Chapter 2 has collected 391.65 crores in its Hindi belt. The film witnessed another good day at the box office yesterday. As per the early trends flowing in, the action drama has made earnings of about 4.75-5.75 crores.

And with that, the collections of KGF Chapter 2 will now stand somewhere in the range of 396.4-397.4 crores. The film is likely to cross the 400 crore mark in the Hindi belt today.

However, one cannot miss out on the fact that there’s massive hype for Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. The Marvel flick is set to open up to massive numbers and is likely to steal the thunder of KGF 2.

