Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 is proving its mettle not just in India but also globally, with the film churning out respectable numbers overseas. Helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the courtroom drama has made a strong impact in its opening week, bringing impressive numbers to the table.

Interestingly, North America and Australia have emerged as the top-performing territories for Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan‘s historical drama that depicts the tragic and heartbreaking tragedy of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

In one week, Kesari Chapter 2 has collected a whopping $2.70 million (23.06 crore) overseas. This strong presence of the film globally indicates that it has a universal appeal, and resonates with audiences across different regions despite the film portraying the darkest chapter of the Indian history!

The overseas box office of the courtroom drama has further solidified Akshay Kumar’s star power and his midas touch on the films that are rooted deeply with a compelling & patriotic narrative.

Kesari Chapter 2 continues its successful run, and it remains to be seen how it fares in this weekend since it has already started the second Friday with a bang at the box office in India, bringing 4.05 crore on the table.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar has proven over the years that his hold over patriotic narratives is unparalleled. However, it does not need to be mixed with action or anything else. He shines as one of the most successful patriotic stars at the box office, and he has churned out great numbers by portraying the national sentiments on the screen. Kesari Chapter 2, which has a 50.59 crore box office collection in India, has joined this club already!

