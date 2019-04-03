Kesari Box Office: Becomes Akshay Kumar’s 3rd Highest Grosser Beating Airlift & Rowdy Rathore

Akshay Kumar’s Kesari is another decent success of the season and addition in actor’s celebrated list of the movies. The periodic action-drama is based on one of the bravest battles in the History, battle of Saragarhi. With its stable pace in the second week, the movie has emerged as Akshay Kumar’s third highest grosser by surpassing Airlift and Rowdy Rathore.

At the end of 13 days theatrical run, Kesari has raked a total of 131.03 crores and surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Airlift (129 crores) and Rowdy Rathore (131 crores) to become his third highest grossing moving after 2.0 (Hindi- 188 crores) and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (133.60 crores). It is also set to overtake Toilet’s collection by today or tomorrow.

After a rollicking start on Holi, Kesari failed to show a substantial rise over the first weekend but trended well thereafter.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s Highest Grossing Films Of All Time List:

Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films, Azure Entertainment and Zee Studios, Kesari released on 21st March 2019.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who featured as Havildar Ishar Singh in Kesari — a film on the historical Battle of Saragarhi — has urged the youth to watch the film as he feels the heroic tale has got lost in the pages of history books.

At an event here on Friday, Akshay said: “It is sad that though the British celebrate Saragarhi Day, remembering the martyrs of the war, but we Indians do not know much about it. It is sad how an incident like this has got lost in the pages of history.

