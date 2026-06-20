Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer Karuppu is nearing the end of its box office run. The fantasy action drama will wrap up as the 10th highest-grossing Tamil film of all time worldwide. It will not be able to beat Amaran, but is all set to touch a mini milestone. Scroll below for the day 36 report!

How much has Karuppu earned in India?

RJ Balaji’s directorial is facing competition from Blast and Parimala And Co. According to Sacnilk, Karuppu earned 11 lakh on day 36. It has already completed five weeks in theatres but is still adding moolah, which is commendable.

The total earnings in India reach 197.70 crore net. Made on a budget of 130 crore, the fantasy action drama has registered returns of 67.77 crore. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI lands at 52%. It has gained the plus verdict at the box office.

Here’s the week-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 113.85 crore

Week 2 – 54.3 crore

Week 3 – 21.2 crore

Week 4 – 5.83 cr o re

cr re Week 5 – 2.41 crore

Day 36 – 11 lakh

Total – 197.70 crore

One last worldwide feat!

At the worldwide box office, Suriya’s film has garnered 314.43 crore gross. This includes 81.15 crore gross from the overseas circuits. It is now set to cross the 315 crore mark this weekend, hitting another new milestone.

Check out the all-time top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films at the worldwide box office (gross earnings):

2.0: 655.44 crore Leo: 607.66 crore Jailer: 605 crore Coolie: 516.93 crore Ponniyin Selvan 1: 482.70 crore The GOAT: 464.54 crore Vikram: 426 crore Ponniyin Selvan 2: 344.63 crore Amaran: 341.52 crore Karuppu: 314.43 crore

Karuppu Box Office Day 36 Summary

Budget: 130 crore

India net: 197.70 crore

ROI: 67.77 crore

ROI%: 52%

India gross: 233.28 crore

Overseas gross: 81.15 crore

Worldwide gross: 314.43 crore

Verdict: Plus

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