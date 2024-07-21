Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD is close to completing a month in theatres. But there’s no compromise on minting moolah at the box office. Despite new releases, the epic dystopian film held its fort firm on the fourth Sunday. Scroll below to know what the early trends suggest for day 25.

Nag Ashwin’s directorial is enjoying a glorious run in theatres. It is currently facing big competition from Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri‘s Bad Newz in the Hindi belt, but one must appreciate how the collections have refused to go down during the weekend. While Bad Newz is working well, the rejection of Indian 2 and Sarfira has helped this Prabhas starrer boost its domestic tally.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection

Till the fourth Saturday, Prabhas starrer had accumulated around 613.70 crores net in all languages in India. The epic dystopian science fiction film has already emerged as a clean success. Makers have splurged an estimated 600 crores budget, and against this cost, the film has already entered a profit zone.

The collections have been impressive, and one cannot expect a better trend in the fourth week. Just like the last three weekends, this Nag Ashwin directorial once again witnessed a massive jump this weekend, helping it stay in the race to chase 650 crores.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 25 Early Estimates!

As per early trends flowing in, Kalki 2898 AD has added another whopping 8-8.50 crores to its kitty on day 25. This is a further massive improvement of 33-41% compared to 6 crores on Saturday.

The overall collection after 25 days now stands at a staggering 621.70-622.20 crores.

Eyeing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (2023) earned 640.42 crores in its lifetime. The Prabhas starrer now only needs another 18-19 crores to surpass it at the box office, and it will get there in the next few days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

