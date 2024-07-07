Kalki 2898 AD has concluded its second Sunday at the box office, and it refuses to stop minting moolah! Starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the leading roles, the epic dystopian science-fiction film has enjoyed a major jump on Sunday. Scroll below for early trends of day 11.

As far as Indian theatres are concerned, there is no major competition at the box office. However, on July 12, 2024, Akshay Kumar is coming up with his biggie, Sarfira. So far, the buzz has been decent but the early reviews will majorly determine how it will affect the footfalls of Prabhas starrer in the Hindi belt.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collections (India)

Nag Ashwin’s directorial is growing from strength-to-strength. It was just yesterday when we were hoping the film would cross the 475 crore mark, and today, it has made a smashing entry into the 500 crore club.

As per the early trends flowing in, Kalki 2898 AD has added box office collections in the range of 39-41 crores in India. This is a further growth of 8-13% compared to 36 crore earnings on Saturday.

The overall total will now land somewhere between 510.43-512.43 crores. From here, this Prabhas starrer will have to maintain hold if it has to create history in Indian cinema with some record-breaking lifetime collections.

Kalki 2898 AD Budget

As per multiple reports, Kalki 2898 AD is made on an estimated budget of 600-700 crore. However, this probably includes expenses of the sequel, which, according to producer C Ashwini Dutt, has completed about 60% of the shoot.

Kalki also stars Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani in key roles. It also marks special appearances by Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur.

