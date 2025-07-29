Jurassic World Rebirth, the seventh installment in the iconic Jurassic Park franchise, was released in theatres on July 2, 2025, and is still making its presence felt at the global box office. Despite receiving a modest 51% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has earned a spot among the top five highest-grossing films of 2025. As of now, the only three 2025 releases ahead of it in global box office earnings are A Minecraft Movie, Lilo & Stitch, and Ne Zha II.

Jurassic World Rebirth Set To Surpass a Major Sci-Fi Sequel

As of now, the latest Jurassic World installment has grossed nearly $720 million worldwide. Here’s the film’s box office breakdown, according to Box Office Mojo.

Box Office Summary

North America- $301.7 million

International – $418.2 million

Worldwide – $719.9 million

And in doing that, Jurassic World Rebirth is inching closer to surpassing a major sci-fi box office milestone. In a few days, it is expected to outgross the global haul of The Matrix Reloaded (2003), the second installment in The Matrix film series, starring Keanu Reeves in the lead role. The Matrix sequel earned a lifetime global total of $739.4 million.

This means that the Scarlett Johansson-starrer dinosaur action-horror needs around $19.5 million more to beat The Matrix Reloaded. Although Rebirth has naturally slowed down because of new releases and fewer theatres, it’s still expected to eventually cross the sci-fi sequel’s total.

Jurassic World Rebirth – Plot & Cast

Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film takes place five years after the events shown in Jurassic World Dominion. With much of the planet now inhospitable to dinosaurs, the few remaining ones are confined to isolated equatorial regions. An extraction team is then sent to collect DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures across land, sea, and air to develop a life-saving drug. The film features Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein, among other cast members.

Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer

