Jurassic World Rebirth has surpassed multiple movies at the domestic box office in its eighth weekend. It includes three comic book blockbusters, two of which are DC movies. The Scarlett Johansson-led blockbuster is on its way to hitting the $850 million mark at the worldwide box office, and it is expected to happen this upcoming weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

After this weekend, Jurassic World became the 83rd highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office, which is amazing. The Scarlett Johansson-led movie was made on a hefty budget of $180 million and has earned 87.7% more than its break-even point.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, Jurassic World Rebirth collected $2.1 million on its 8th weekend at the North American box office. It is still strong, but it has dropped by 29.9% from last weekend despite losing another 170 theaters on Friday. The movie is also available on digital platforms. After over fifty-four days, the movie has hit the $335.59 million cume domestically.

Becomes the #83 highest-grossing film ever domestically, surpassing multiple blockbusters

Jurassic World Rebirth has surpassed five blockbusters to become the 83rd highest-grossing film ever at the North American box office. Rebirth has crossed Alice in Wonderland’s $334.19 million, Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s $334.9 million, Aquaman’s $335.1 million, and Joker‘s $335.47 million domestic totals to achieve this rank.

The Jurassic World movie’s next target is Minions, which collected $336.04 million domestically. To crack the all-time top 80, it must cross the domestic haul of Spider-Man 3’s $337.28 million. Since the movie is tracking to earn between $340 and $345 million in its domestic run, it has the potential to beat The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers as the 77th highest-grossing film ever in North America.

Directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World Rebirth collected $508.94 million overseas and allied to the $335.59 million domestic cume, it has hit the $844.5 million cume worldwide. The movie was released on July 2.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Final Destination: Bloodlines China Box Office: Beats MCU & DCU Films’ Debuts With Its Strong $8M+ Opening

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News