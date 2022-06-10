Jurassic World Dominion Box Office Day 1 (Early Trends): Ever since the trailer was released, the excitement among the fans is sky-high. The film is the epic finale of one of the most celebrated and thrilling franchises in cinema. Hollywood actor Chris Pratt is returning to his role as Owen Brady for the third and final installment.

Advertisement

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the American science fiction action film was made with a budget of $165 million. Backed by Universal Studios, the film is released in multiple regional languages. It is also worth pointing out that advance booking for the film began a week ago and it has also opened decently well in Thursday previews.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, as per the latest trade reports coming, the Jurassic World Dominion Box Office opening day collection is expected to be around Rs 8-9 crore*. It’s a decent start and can potentially even touch double-digit in the coming days if evening shows gather the momentum well. Moreover, high-ticket prices, 3D, IMAX 3D, and 4D versions will also help the film in bringing in good numbers much like Doctor Strange and Multiverse of Madness’ performance at the box office.

Previously, Hollywood actor Chris Pratt recently opened up about his character Owen Brady and his journey with the character. As reported by DNA, the actor said, “Owen is a simple guy, and his dream is to just hunker down and take care of the people he loves. He has been raising Maisie as his daughter with Claire in the cabin that he built, but we see that she has some real questions regarding who she is and what it means to be her. We are essentially trying to keep Maisie locked up because we find out that there is a reason she is the most coveted intellectual property in the world, as there is something about her that makes her very valuable to science. So, they are after her, and we are trying to protect her. And Owen has also been doing some side-hustling, helping to wrangle dinosaurs to keep them away from poachers, while trying to be a family man.”

When asked whether his role in Jurassic World Dominion is his favourite role to date, he commented, “I have really enjoyed playing this character. First of all, he is way cooler than me. And it’s been nice to watch him age and mature over the course of 10 years, diving into the reality of his life. I believe there will be a time when I look back and think that I had the time of my life playing Owen.”

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Must Read: Dhvani Bhanushali Get Brutally Trolled After Farah Khan Stops Her Mid-Way From Singing, Netizens Remarked “Live Main Auto-Tune Nahi Ho Payega Na”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram