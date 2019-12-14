Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: Dwayne Johnson Starrer Dominates Other New Releases!

Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office: The Jake Kasdan directorial is off to a good journey at the ticket windows. The fourth instalment of the Jumanji franchise featuring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and others in key roles, showed the promising signs right from the paid previews that were held on Thursday in India.

Being part of the popular franchise and riding high on the decent reviews, Jumanji: The Next Level has started its journey on a good note by earning 5.15-5.65 crores on its day 1. It also collected around 1.30 crores during the paid previews’ shows.

As of now, this adventure flick is dominating all the new releases of Bollywood including Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 and might continue the trend during the weekend as well given the large base of targeted footfalls i.e. family audience.

It might emerge as another Hollywood success in India!

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson is unemployed for the first time after a long time and says he has decided to spend the time off with his family.

When the Wall Street Journal did a profile on Johnson earlier this year, the actor was without a job.

“I’m unemployed, man!” Johnson said, adding: “It’s honestly been the best. It’s so nice to have this downtime with the family, just taking a breather.”

At that time, Johnson had just finished filming Disney’s “Jungle Cruise”, and he has Netflix’s “Red Notice” or DC’s “Black Adam” slated for next year, reports comicbook.com.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!