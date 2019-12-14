Mardaani 2 Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: A Decent Start But Not Up To The Mark!

Mardaani 2 Box Office: Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 2 has just struck the right chords with both audience and critics as well. The movie was carrying enough buzz which assured a good start at the ticket windows, if not the great. And this is exactly what happened!

As per the early trends which are flowing in, Mardaani 2 has earned 3.30-3.80 crores on its opening day. Though a bit bigger start was expected owing to the rave reviews that were pouring in yesterday, nevertheless, it has set the platform to escalate during the weekend.

It will be interesting to see if the movie manages to beat prequel i.e. Mardaani’s opening day of 3.75 crores, when the final figure rolls in.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji has wowed the Twitterati with her performance in Gopi Puthran-directed Mardaani 2.

It is a sequel to the 2014 film Mardaani.

#Mardaani2 trended with 2,826 tweets.

One fan wrote: “I haven”t seen a single negative review about Mardaani2. The audience is just loving it. An important film getting what it deserves. And yes, you can”t go wrong with Rani Mukerji THE ACTOR. Can”t wait to watch it in the theatre.”

Another fan gushed: “Mardaani2 is brilliant and hard hitting crime thriller. Rani Mukerji is outstanding as Shivani Shivani Roy. Perfect screenplay, tight script and superb climax. Vishal Jethwa is fantastic as villain. Strongly recommended to watch.”

