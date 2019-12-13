Ranveer Singh On His Future Plans: “I Want To Have Kids & Spend Quality Time With Them”

Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine as he has been bagging all the best actors male awards for 2019 till now. His performance as Muraad in Gully Boy broke the stereotypes and brought something new to the table. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Varma in prominent roles.

Rajeev Masand’s Actor’s Roundtable 2019 is here and it consists of Ayushmann Khurrana, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Varma and Akshaye Khanna. Yesterday Rajeev had shared a video on his Instagram where the actors were discussing what genre they would want to explore now.

Today, he shared a new promo from the roundtable where he was seen asking the actors about their plan. If they would want to act for a lifetime or if they have a plan B.

Talking about the same, Ranveer revealed that apart from acting, he writes and would love to direct a movie someday. “I like writing and I hope to be a director someday. I want to be a DJ. I want to have kids and spend quality time with them. I want to spend lots of time on a beach somewhere.”

Well, that’s such a sweet thing to say.

On the work front, Ranveer has finished shooting Kabir Khan’s 83 and has started preparing for his upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

