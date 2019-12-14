Kareena Kapoor Khan Talks About The Awkward Conversations When An Actress Talks About Pay Disparity In Bollywood

Pay disparity has always been a big issue in Bollywood. A lot of female actors are paid very less compared to what their male co-stars get. From the past few years, a lot of actresses have started voicing against this inequality of pay in the film industry. During a group interview, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about pay disparity in Bollywood.

Bebo was asked how when a female actor asks for equal pay, the conversation has always been awkward. So has she experienced an environment like this and what are her thoughts on the same. The Talaash actress said, “Now with people changing with Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone becoming the producer, the conversation is slightly different now. Now producers are also left with no choice to involve the heroine on board, to get the kind of kickback because they are bringing in that amount of revenue. So, I think, now the entire milieu has changed and the atmosphere that was slightly uncomfortable earlier, I feel they are getting used to that.”

When asked that male actors don’t have to be producers to get a good pay like female actors, Kareena Kapoor Khan further stated, “This is like a societal change, this is a change that requires a bigger dynamic rather than just in the film fraternity.”

She added, “The film fraternity is just a small fraction of the entire society. For that, there has to be some dramatical change in terms of your DNA. It’s just the way people are made. How a man looks at a woman on the street also has to change. A lot of things need to be changed. But I’m just glad that if a small part is at least being acknowledged now and conversation is at least on.”

