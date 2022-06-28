JugJugg Jeeyo had fair collections on Monday as 4.82 crores came in. The opening weekend of the film was 36.93 crores and now after 4 days the film stands at 41.93 crores. The manner in which the film is going currently, the first week should be around 55 crores.

The film continued to do well in Delhi NCR, which is the region in which it has anyways been doing the best business since the day of release. Of course, one expected an even better hold for the film and had it been in the 6-7 crores range, the overall outcome would have been far better. With the kind of numbers that have come in now, the hold between today and Thursday is now all the more important as the footfalls would need to be super stable now.

A well made film by Raj Mehta, this Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer definitely deserves better. After all, critical response as well as audience appreciation is in good measure and it’s all about people stepping out of their house. There are a couple of more movies coming this Friday and one waits to see how this Karan Johar production sustains momentum from here on to step into the second week with good moolah supporting it.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

