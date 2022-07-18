On Sunday, JugJugg Jeeyo touched the 1 crore mark and that’s a decent enough haul considering the fact that this is the fourth week running for the film. The collections have more than doubled the Friday numbers of 0.40 crores as 1 crore came in.

With this, the film has now reached 83.12 crores. There have been a plethora of films that Varun Dhawan has done which have found themselves in the 70s and the 80s, which is actually a consistent result. Though he has scored centuries as well, the ones that have scored a comfortable half-century and then gone beyond are Street Dancer 3D [75 crores], Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya [78 crores] and Sui Dhaaga – Made In India [79.10 crores]. While each one of these has been successful, the one that isn’t is Kalank which collected 81 crores.

Of course, JugJugg Jeeyo has the potential to do a lot more and leave aside pre-pandemic, it would have done far better even post-pandemic if only the 8-week rule to stream a new movie on OTT would have been announced much before, and would have been applicable for this movie as well. The 4-week rule had turned out to b a deterrent for the industry as the theatrical business came dwindling down. Thankfully for JugJugg Jeeyo, it managed to keep its head over the water and hence at least did well to survive.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.

