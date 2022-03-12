After bringing in 1.50 crores on its opening day and then closing the first week with 1.10 crores on Thursday, Jhund collected 0.90 crores* on Friday, and thay too primarily from Maharashtra. As such, the drops from the 1st and 7th days are acceptable. However, in absolute terms, the numbers are still low and hence the final collections don’t quite look good.

So far, the Nagaraj Popatrao Manjule directed film has collected 12.20 crores* which is much lesser than what one would have expected from it on release. Of course, from the OTT and satellite sales perspective the film will pull through due to the Amitabh Bachchan factor.

It’s Amitabh Bachchan’s presence in Jhund which has managed to bring it this far because apart from him there is absolutely no face value. However this also means that due to his towering presence, one also expected the end results of the film to match his credentials.

One just waits to see if there is some sort of miraculous jump in collections over the weekend since for Jhund is fighting it out with a lot of competition. However, going by the trends, it looks rather improbable.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

