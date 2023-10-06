Jawan Box Office Day 30 (Early Trends): On September 7, Atless’ action-thriller with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead hit the screen, and in the month gone by, it has made and broke several records. Not only has this Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Deepika Padukone co-starrer broken records in India by minting crores at the ticket windows, but it has also been impressing overseas.

As the film – featuring Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles after a long time, heads towards its fifth weekend, read on to know how much it likely earned on its fifth Friday.

As per reports, Jawan continues to draw in the public despite being screened on the big screen for 30 days now. The film, which collected around Rs 560.25 crore* till yesterday (Thursday, October 5), has likely collected around Rs 1-1.5 crore* at the box office today. Adding these numbers to the film’s twenty-nine-day collection, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer’s new total for its Hindi version is in the Rs 561.25-561.45 crore* range.

Despite today’s collection being the lowest Jawan has collected in its month-long theatrical run, the film is likely to pick up its pace once more on the weekend – starting tomorrow. It can be said that even with the number of people lessening in theatres, the film is still managing to stay strong at the ticket window.

Even if this SRK film goes out of theaters in a few weeks, fans of the actor can still flock to cinema halls to see him in the soon-to-release Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan in the titular role. The YRF spy flick releases on November 10 (5 weeks to go). Post that, fans can await the release of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, where King Khan will be seen opposite Taapsee Pannu.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more box office updates and entertainment news, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Mission Raniganj Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Final): Akshay Kumar Starrer To Entirely Depend On Over-The-Counter Ticket Sales Driven By Word-Of-Mouth!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News