It was another good day for Jawan as 10 crores* more came in the Hindi version. This is a good number for the 14th day of the film and though there would be a drop today, the collections should still come around 8 crores.

When compared to Tuesday collections of 12.90 crores, this is a dip for sure. That was expected to come owing to Ganesh Chathurthi partial holidays on Monday and Tuesday, due to which a majority of audiences had caught the film in theatres then. Still, at least 1 crore more in collections would have had an added advantage as that would have ensured Thursday too to be in double digits. That won’t happen now.

All of this is academic though since the overall total is already huge at 467.59 crores*. Moreover, there is this largely open weekend ahead as the competition from Vicky Kaushal‘s The Great Indian Family and Sukhee would be minimal. A huge third weekend is loading for Jawan and the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will cross the 500 crores mark even in Hindi quite comfortably then.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

