Jason Statham has proved once again why he’s known as one of the bankable stars of Hollywood with the box office of The Beekeeper. But before getting up to this position, the actor faced his share of struggles and established himself as one of the biggest action stars. Now, deservingly, Jason is charging a hefty salary for bringing all his fame into each of his films. Keep reading to know more!

Jason Statham’s latest global success

His latest release, The Beekeeper, has turned out to be a success at the worldwide box office by performing much better than expected. After enjoying a good opening, the film comfortably crossed the milestone of $100 million, thus becoming the first film of 2024 to do so. Currently, it stands at $104.92 million at the worldwide box office.

Jason’s salary for The Beekeeper

With The Beekeeper, Jason Statham has clearly shown that he enjoys a dedicated fan following for the kind of action stuff he does. Maybe the actor had an idea about the film’s success as he decided to charge a lucrative sum of $25 million as his salary.

Getting up to this paycheck has been a long journey, as the actor literally got peanuts for his debut film. Do you want to know the exact figure? Scroll below!

Salary for the debut film

Jason Statham made his acting debut in 1998 with Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels. As per Fandomwire’s report, the actor bagged only $6,000 for that film. It’s literally peanuts in front of what he charges today.

If the difference is calculated between then and now, Jason’s salary shows an unbelievable spike of 416567%.

More about Jason’s recent release

The Beekeeper was released on 19th January and opened to mixed reviews. However, the box office has been positive. Reportedly, the film carries a budget of $40 million and has already earned more than double of this amount. Despite the competition of Mean Girls, the theatrical run has been good, and the momentum will continue for a few more days.

It also stars Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Phylicia Rashad, and Jeremy Irons in key roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

