What do endearing cancer teens, a trauma-scarred floral designer and a BDSM-obsessed billionaire have in common? They are all part of the highest-grossing romance book-to-film adaptations of all time! Recently, Blake Lively’s led romantic drama It Ends With Us overtook the $307 million lifetime global haul of another Romance literary adaptation, The Fault in Our Stars. It Ends With Us is now the third highest-grossing Romance book-to-film adaptation. Check out the top 7 in the list.

It’s rare that a novel that topped the bestseller list also becomes a smash hit at the box office. Colleen Hoover’s bestselling romance novel It Ends With Us achieved this rare feat after grossing 12X more than its $25 million production budget a month after its release.

With $141 million stateside and another $168 million worldwide, the film’s cumulative global gross now stands at $309 million. It Ends With Us toppled John Green’s cancer teen novel Fault In Our Stars to become the third highest-grossing romance book-to-film adaptation of all time.

The last romance book to film adaptation to boast record-breaking success was 2015’s BDSM romance hit Fifty Shades of Grey, written by E.L. James. The film, starring Dakota Johnson, grossed over $500 million against a budget of $40 million. It is also the biggest earner in the genre. The follow-up film 2017’s Fifty Shades Darker is the second biggest earner, with $381 million. It Ends With Us needs $70 million+ to beat Fifty Shades Darker as the second highest-grossing romance book to film adaptation.

It Ends With Us has another two-month run in theatres. The film made a little over $11 million in its fourth week of release. By the end of its theatrical run, there is a good chance it will overtake Fifty Shades Darker.

Meanwhile, Keira Knightley’s two book-to-film adaptations cracked the top 7 list. The two classic romance novels Pride and Prejudice and Atonement, penned by Jane Austen and Ian McEwan, rank no 5 and 6 on the list. Ryan Gosling’s breakout hit The Notebook, penned by Nicholas Sparks, landed the seventh spot. Here are the top 7 biggest romance book-to-film adaptations of all time.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) – $571 Million Fifty Shades Darker (2017) – $381.3 Million It Ends With Us (2024) – $309 Million The Fault In Our Stars (2012) -$307.1 Million Atonement (2007) – $129.2 Million Pride & Prejudice (2005) – $126.5 Million The Notebook (2004) – $117.8 Million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: When Winona Ryder Accidentally Got ‘Married’ To Keanu Reeves On A Film Set: “I Think We’re Married In Real Life”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News