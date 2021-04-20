Shah Rukh Khan is all set to bounce back after witnessing a Zero debacle. Shah’s next is Pathan and apart from that, he already has Rajkumar Hirani’s next and other projects in kitty. But in a meantime, it would be no wonder if Hrithik Roshan races ahead of him in Star Ranking.

For the unversed, Koimoi Stars’ Power Index aka Star Raking is a list of actors ranked on the basis of their points at the box office. The points are allocated on the basis of the movies of a respective actor in 100 crore, 200 crore and other coveted box office clubs. For example, for each 100 crore movie, 100 points are given and so on. Also, 50 points are given for each movie featuring in Bollywood’s top 10 grossers in the overseas list.

As of now, Shah Rukh Khan is in the 5th position, below Ajay Devgn. He has 950 points in his kitty. His 950 points include 5 movies in the 100 crore club (500 points), 2 movies in the 200 crore club (400 points) and 1 movie in the top 10 overseas grossers (50 points). Speaking of Shah’s next, Pathan is scheduled to release in 2022 but no exact date has been announced. Even if Pathan crosses 300 crores at the box office (taking points total to 1250), it won’t make SRK safe as Hrithik Roshan has two biggies lined up.

Speaking of Hrithik Roshan, he has already a confirmed project in the form of Fighter. It’s slated to release in September 2022 and is already high on buzz as it marks the first-ever collaboration of Hrithik and Deepika Padukone and the third one between Hrithik and director Siddharth Anand. Even on the least side, the movie is expected to cross the 200 crore mark. Not just that, Hrithik also has Vikram Vedha remake in his kitty. He’ll be collaborating with Saif Ali Khan for it and it seems no less than a 100 crore grosser.

After Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan’s next with Rajkumar Hirani will mostly arrive in 2023, but till then, Hrithik’s two aforementioned biggies would have been already released. Currently, HR stands at 6th place with a total of 900 points including- 4 movies in 100 crore club (400 points), 1 movie in 200 crore club (200 points) and 1 movie in 300 crore club (300 points). If as mentioned above, Fighter and Vikram Vedha remake put up a score of 200 crores and 100 crores respectively, it will take Hrithik to 1200 points. And if one of them manages to add 100 crores more to their collection, he will easily surpass SRK.

