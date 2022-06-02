Samrat Prithviraj is all set to hit big screens tomorrow. Starring Akshay Kumar in a portrayal of the great Indian warrior, the film is one of the most expensive films in Bollywood. There have been enough talks on social media, now let’s see how it fared in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

Hindustan Ka Sher trailer

This one is 1 minute and 11 seconds long and looks more intense than the first one as it revolves around the battle and glimpses us of the film’s grandeur. Akshay looks in terrific form, especially while delivering the line “Aurat ki aawaz ko dabaye woh Prithviraj nahi”. It’s liked by 79% of voters here.

Hari Har song

Hari Har, a kind of war cry features almost the entire cast of Samrat Prithviraj. It is sung by Adarsh Shinde and composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The track is penned by Varun Grover. It gives goosebumps from the word go. 83% of voters liked it.

Main trailer

The trailer looks huge with powerful BGM and VFX work. Akshay looks flamboyant as a great warrior. Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood look terrific in their parts too. Loaded with many goosebumps moments, the trailer is liked by 73% of voters here.

New release date announcement

Through this poster, YRF announced preponing the release from 10th June to 3rd June. It features Akshay Kumar who is removing a sword from the scabbard with intensity in his eyes. With fighters in the background, it reveals a new release alongside the film’s name. 79% of voters loved it.

Teaser

We are introduced to the lead cast of the film including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and debutante former Miss World Manushi Chillar with the teaser. We are told of the valour of the bravest Samrat India ever witnessed. 84% of our voters liked the teaser.

Movie announcement

It starts with a sword burning in fire which later turns into a saffron flag in a battle. We’re then introduced with Akshay Kumar’s name essaying the titular character. A huge 94% of voters liked it.

On the whole, Samrat Prithviraj has received a thumbs up from 85% of our audience, clearly stating there’s excitement about this film. It’s all set to open with flying colours at the box office despite a clash with Major and Vikram to become the biggest post-pandemic opener for Bollywood. Thereafter, it would eventually boil down to word-of-mouth. The stage is set!

