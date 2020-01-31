Ajay Devgn’s First Look Posters From Maidaan On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

After giving a huge hit with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn is gearing up to make 2020 even more exciting for his fans. Earlier this month he released his first look from the upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride Of India and now his first look from Maidaan too has been unveiled.

A teaser poster of Maidaan was released just a few days back and now full-fledged posters have been revealed by the team. Ajay Devgn plays the role of the legendary former football player Syed Abdul Rahim and the coach of the Indian national football team and manager.

The posters have created a very good impact and so has the simple, calm and yet intense look of Ajay Devgn.

