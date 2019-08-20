Maidaan Director Amit Sharma Is All Praises For Ajay Devgn: “An Underdog Taking Things To Next Level”

Filmmaker Amit Sharma who recently bagged a National Award for his film Badhai Ho under best popular film category, is all excited following his latest directorial venture, Maidaan.

The film starring superstar Ajay Devgn in lead went on floors yesterday. The actor also shared the very first poster of the film yesterday.

Maidaan, is a biopic based on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

In an interview to a Mid-day, Amit stated that no else suited the role in the film as much as Ajay.

“We are telling a story of an honest man who was an underdog and took football to the next level. That is the kind of journey that Ajay sir has gone through. Also, he is one actor who can show a variety of emotions purely with his eyes. This role demanded that” said Amit.

Talking about the biopic, It was under the leadership of coach Syed Abdul Rahim Indian football team went on to win Asian games in 1951 and 1962.

Maidaan has National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh opposite Ajay in lead. With this film, the Mahanati actress will be making her grand debut in Hindi film industry.

The Ajay Devgn starrer is presented by Zee Studios and is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta.

Maidaan, will big screen in mid-2020.

