What Does Priyanka Chopra Have Post The Sky Is Pink? ‘Career On Stake’ Says Reports!

Priyanka Chopra, now Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is clearly having the time of her life ever since she got hitched to American Singer Nick Jonas. From birthday bashes to concert tours plus those vacations and boat rides, clearly, there’s nothing to worry about! But same is not the case with PC who may be dwindling in terms of her career, both in Hollywood and Bollywood.

A close friend of PC has also revealed that The Sky Is Pink is the actress’ last Bollywood project. Is your heart shattering to hear that too? A friend of PC reveals the same in a conversation with Deccan Chronicle as, “She has given what she can to Bollywood. Her last assignment in India is The Sky Is Pink where she plays a mother to Zaira Wasim. To play mom to an adult actress is a suicidal move in Bollywood! But PC is different.”

Moreover, the actress was planning to collab with hubby and create a career in music which he’s been interested in for long. However, there are twists and turns!

“Nick is obligated to create music and songs only with his brothers, Joe and Kevin. It is unlikely that he would collaborate with his wife for any musical assignment,” the source further reveals.

Well, that clearly sounds like a stressful phase for our global icon! Hopefully, she’ll sort things out and make a tremendous way out for herself like she always manages to do!

Meanwhile, The Sky Is Pink will have its world premiere at the prestigious festival on September 13. The movie is being produced by Priyanka’s own Purple Pebble Pictures.

The film also stars Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar.

