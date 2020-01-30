How’s The Hype (Audience) of Jawaani Jaaneman?: This New ‘Cocktail’ Of Saif Ali Khan-Alaya F-Tabu Looks Delicious

After witnessing two big releases- Street Dancer 3D and Panga last week, this Friday we will get to see Saif Ali Khan-Alaya F-Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman in cinemas. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior‘s big success has surely helped this Saif starrer to gain positivity plus the overall buzz for the trailer and songs is quite impressive. In our dedicated ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the film has garnered 4512 votes.

Let’s have a look at how Jawaani Jaaneman fared in ‘How’s The Hype?’:

Ole Ole 2.0 song

The rendition of Saif Ali Khan’s iconic Ole Ole is an upbeat groovy track and will compel you to hit the dance floor. Crooned by Amit Mishra and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song has been liked by 73% of voters here.

New poster ft. Alaya F and Saif Ali Khan

This one features Alaya sitting on luggage while she has her gaze fixed on Saif. Saif is seen in boxers and with lipstick marks all over his body. Around 70% of people gave a nod to this quirky poster.

Gallan Kardi song

Recreation of Jazzy B and Apache India’s Dil Lutteya, Gallan Kardi became a chartbuster as soon as it was released. Composed by Prem and Hardeep, Jazzy B, Jyotica Tangri & Mumzy Stranger have lent their vocals for this one. Featuring the lead trio, the track has been liked by 83% participants.

Trailer

The trailer was full of a fun-filled roller-coaster ride with Saif in his forte of ‘urban guy’ character. Alaya F and Tabu are a treat to watch out for in this goof-up ride. Around 81% of people appreciated it.

Tabu’s poster

The character introduction poster features Tabu in a notorious avatar, sitting on a table in a meditating pose. Around 84% of people liked her look.

Character posters ft. Alaya and Saif (Solo and combined)

Introduction poster features Alaya posing with a flamboyance. Solo one of Saif features him lying on a bed with liquor bottles in hand donning that naughty smile on the face. The third one features both having a fun time. All three posters fetched collectively 78% of votes in favour.

Teaser

Teaser introduced us to Saif’s carefree, fun-loving avatar who loves to party and have fun with girls. It is been appreciated by 80% of our voters.

On the whole, Jawaani Jaaneman saw 79% of our audience giving a THUMBS UP which is quite good as far as pre-release buzz is concerned. It’s definitely not a big starter but owing to Tanhaji’s long run and Street Dancer 3D, Panga turning out to be pretty ordinary, this quirky tale of Nitin Kakkar is a refreshing change for movie buffs.

Click here to check the poll results.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!