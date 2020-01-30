Malang Brings Back The Aashiqui 2 Trio With The Song Phir Na Milen Kabhi

Aashiqui 2 fame singer Ankit Tiwari strikes again with his latest love ballad Phir Na Milen Kabhi from the film Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

Interestingly, Phir Na Milen Kabhi brings Mohit Suri, Ankit Tiwari, and Aditya Roy Kapur back together after their 2013 hit song Sunn Raha Hai from Aashiqui 2 which broke all the records and still remains the chartbuster song.

Talking about this crazy coincidence Ankit Tiwari thanked the entire team who worked on this track and shares, “Phir Na Milen Kabhi is very close to our hearts because after so many years of Sunn Raha Hai…, it has brought Mohit, Aditya, and me together. Though I had worked with Mohit in Ek Villain in-between”.

Spilling some beans on the insights Phir Na Milen Kabhi singer shares, “I have a different equation with Mohit. I usually don’t know the story, what I know is the mood. So, initially, I compose a small portion and make Mohit listen to it and then we progress.”

Phir Na Milen Kabhi is out and is already receiving a great response from the audience as it hits the right chords.

The singer is known for his melodious love songs such as Sunn Raha Hai Na Tu (Aashiqui 2; 2013), Galliyan (Ek Villain; 2014), Bheegh Loon (Khamoshiyan; 2015), and Jab Tum Hote Ho (Rustom; 2016) — and that’s how singer-composer Ankit Tiwari has created a space for himself in the hearts of music aficionados.

The team Malang is on the promotional spree and currently in Delhi having a gala time.

Malang is all set to release on 7th February 2020. The film is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani.

