Panga Box Office Day 6: Kangana Ranaut’s Film Remains Steady Right Through Weekdays!

After collecting 1.65 crores on Monday, Panga has been steady right through the weekdays. If Tuesday was at the same levels as Monday, on Wednesday too the film was super stable with 1.62 crores coming in. While this is a fair trend, had the collections been even higher at the same consistently then it would have been even better.

Nonetheless, the film has collected 19.83 crores by now and stable numbers as evidenced in the weekdays so far would allow it to cover a bit more distance.

As such, for the makers Fox Star Studios, the Kangana Ranaut starrer is a safe venture as most of the recovery was already made before release. Made at a cost of 37 crores (COP – 25 crores, P&A – 12 cr), the film recovered 27.70 crores though sales of satellite & digital (24.4 crores) and music (3 crores). Only 10 crores needed to be recovered via theatrical business from India and overseas and that has already happened now as of yesterday.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

