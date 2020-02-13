How’s The Hype (Audience) Of Love Aaj Kal? The Trio Of Imtiaz Ali, Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan Is All Set Cash In On Valentine’s Season

The much-talked-about pair of Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan is all set to stun the audience with their chemistry in Love Aaj Kal. Since its inception, the film is making it to the headlines due to various reasons including the off-screen alleged relationship of the duo. The trailer and music too have really worked well in steaming up the pre-release buzz.

Let’s take a look at how Love Aaj Kal has fared in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section:

Mehrama song:

Mehrama is amongst the best tracks from the film and is surely a treat due to Kartik-Sara adorable chemistry. Crooned by Darshan Raval and Antara, the song has been appreciated by 79% of the audience.

Haan Main Galat song:

Sung by Shashwat Singh and Arijit Singh, the song is a peppy dance number and draws inspiration from Love Aaj Kal’s (2009) song Twist. The lead duo catches your attention with their moves and on the whole, it’s a fun number. Around 84% of voters liked it.

Shayad song:

Here we are not making any comparisons but Shayad works for Love Aaj Kal, just like Agar Tum Saath Ho worked for Tamasha and Tum Ho for Rockstar. The most popular track from the album is liked by 82% of our audience. Imtiaz Ali, Pritam and Arijit Singh bring out the best of their magical trio.

Trailer:

The three-minute-long trailer is all that an Imtiaz Ali film is about. There is chemistry, some emotional moments, some hard-hitting dialogues and of course some really good background music. Around 65% of voters gave a nod to it.

Poster:

The poster captures Veer (Kartik) and Zoe (Sara) in a very real moment. We see Kartik lying down with his eyes closed, while a gloomy Sara looks at oblivion and is in deep thought while she is lying on his back. It fetched likes from 72% of our audience.

On the whole, Love Aaj Kal has received a THUMBS UP from 74% of the audience in our dedicated section to measure the pre-release hype. Releasing on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the film is a reboot to 2009’s Love Aaj Kal and has bright prospects in its box office journey. It seems to be a much-needed success to maverick filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s credit.

Click here to know the poll results.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!