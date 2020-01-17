Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal is one of the most anticipated films of the year and the makers surprised their fans with the first look poster yesterday. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the poster today has made it to our exclusive ‘How’s The Hype?’ section. Scroll down to vote.

The poster captures Veer and Zoe in a very real moment. We see Kartik lying down with his eyes closed, while a gloomy Sara looks at oblivion and is in deep thought while she is lying on his back. The mood of the poster is fresh as it is lit by an ample amount of sunlight.

The film is set to hit the big screen on February 14 this year and is awaited mostly because of the director.

In our exclusive ‘How’s The Hype?’ section, the netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look out for Love Aaj Kal’s reception amongst the audience.

In case you liked the poster or not, please give your valuable feedback in the poll below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!