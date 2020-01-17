Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone & Meghna Gulzar Open Up On Film Not Making It Big At The Box Office

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal did make a mark in the heart of the ones who saw it, but failed to make it big at the Box Office. While the film is still in theatres, Meghna and Deepika have now spoken about it not being a Box Office success.

Meghna and Deepika are still promoting their film Chhapaak and they made an appearance at the Radio City. Where talking about the films’ monitory collection, the director cleared that they were expecting the same.

Meghna said, “Our release was as expected within the release environment, within the nature of their film. The way the film is performing and being received is as per expectation. Deepika is coming from 300cr films and if she was chasing that then she wouldn’t do this movie.

Deepika later was asked if Chhapaak ticks on her list of films, she said, “The numbers are actually very similar to Piku. It is more or less the same.”

Deepika elaborating her point said, “The intent of this film was very different. Every 100 crore film is not necessarily a successful film. It is based on your budget and based on how much you have spent in the movie. So if you have earned 100 crores what if you have spent 300 crores to make a film. But the audience today has been fed with this kind of information that a 100 crore film is a hit film.”

Chhapaak starring Deepika and Vikrant Massey released on January 10, 2020, and is been appreciated by many.

