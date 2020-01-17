Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior VS Recent 200 Crore Grossers – Housefull 4, Kabir Singh & Others; Will This Ajay Devgn Starrer Hit A Double Century?

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan led Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior had a very good first week at the Box Office. The film had an amazing first weekend and even better weekdays which gave it a total of 118.91 crores.

As the film enters the second week, it has high hopes of continuing the strong run because there’s no competition from this week’s releases. From here, Tanhaji is expected to cruise past the 200 crore mark. The film still has a long way to go for that but the way it’s performing, the task doesn’t look difficult.

In the last 12 months, Bollywood films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bharat, Kabir Singh, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 & now Good Newwz (Expected) have crossed 200 crores mark. As Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is expected to be the next film in the club, let’s compare the week 1 trending of film with the above mentioned 200 crore grossers have a look:

Uri: The Surgical Strike Week 1 Breakdown

Day 1: 8.20 crores

Day 2: 12.43 crores

Day 3: 15.10 crores

Day 4: 10.51 crores

Day 5: 9.57 crores

Day 6: 7.73 crores

Day 7: 7.40 crores

Total: 70.94 crores

Bharat Week 1 Breakdown (Extended)

Day 1: 42.30 crores

Day 2: 31 crores

Day 3: 22.20 crores

Day 4: 26.70 crores

Day 5: 27.90 crores

Day 6: 9.20 crores

Day 7: 8.30 crores

Day 8: 6.75 crores

Day 9: 5.70 crores

Total: 180.05 crores

Kabir Singh Week 1 Breakdown

Day 1: 20.21 crores

Day 2: 22.71 crores

Day 3: 27.91 crores

Day 4: 17.54 crores

Day 5: 16.53 crores

Day 6: 15.91 crores

Day 7: 13.61 crores

Total: 134.42 crores

Mission Mangal Week 1 Breakdown (Extended)

Day 1: 29.16 crores

Day 2: 17.28 crores

Day 3: 23.58 crores

Day 4: 27.54 crores

Day 5: 8.91 crores

Day 6: 7.92 crores

Day 7: 6.84 crores

Day 8: 6.93 crores

Total: 128.16 crores

Housefull 4 Week 1 Breakdown

Day 1: 19.08 crores

Day 2: 18.81 crores

Day 3: 15.33 crores

Day 4: 34.56 crores

Day 5: 24.04 crores

Day 6: 16.35 crores

Day 7: 13.14 crores

Total: 141.31 crores

Good Newwz Week 1 Breakdown

Day 1: 17.56 crores

Day 2: 21.78 crores

Day 3: 25.65 crores

Day 4: 13.41 crores

Day 5: 16.20 crores

Day 6: 22.50 crores

Day 7: 10.80 crores

Total: 127.90 crores

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Week 1 Breakdown

Day 1: 15.10 crores

Day 2: 20.57 crores

Day 3: 26.26 crores

Day 4: 13.75 crores

Day 5: 15.28 crores

Day 6: 16.72 crores

Day 7: 11.23 crores

Total: 118.91 crores

Now, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior might have a lesser week 1 compared to most of the movies here, but it’s because of the lesser opening. The trending of Tanhaji has been pretty good and easily one of the best. If we compare the trending of Tanhaji with 2019’s last release Good Newwz it’s on par with that film. Despite opening lesser than that film, Tanhaji scored more on Day 4 and Day 7. Going forward, the film has to continue collecting strongly and if it does this then there are high chances of a double century here.

