Saroj Khan Alleges Ganesh Acharya Of Manipulating Dancers By Using His Position

Bollywood ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya has been in the business of making actors dance for the longest time. While the choreographer was already accused of not paying members of the Cine Dancer’s Association by the industry standards, now legendary choreographer Saroj Khan has accused him of a shocking thing and below are all the details.

While Acharya has already denied the accusation of not paying the members, Saroj Khan has accused him of forming another association of dancers and luring the already members if CDA with more money.

According to the reports in Mumbai Mirror, Saroj Khan said, “using his position to manipulate dancers and malign the old association (CDA).” Elaborating on the matter she added, “CDA was established in 1955 and has given dancers like Remo D’Souza and Ahmed Khan to the industry. Even Ganesh and his father were a part of it. Starting a new organisation by boycotting your roots is disloyalty. Ganesh has been badmouthing CDA all over the industry and poaching its dancers by promising more money. They are dividing the dance community Ganesh has his own people take the posts in the new association.”

Ganesh Acharya who is still in the denial to the wrongdoings told the tabloid, “I was just present at the AIFTEDA inauguration as the dancers had invited me. Even they want to return to the CDA but only after a fair election and if they get fair wages.”

Acharya also claimed that CDA was closed six months ago and now the head members are requesting the dancers to join again.

“But three months ago, Zahid Shaikh, Deric Biswas, Al Fahim Surani and Ravi Kanwar reopened it without showing any court orders to do so and fill up the posts without elections. Now, they are pressuring dancers to join the association again,” He said.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!