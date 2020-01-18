Love Aaj Kal Trailer: ‘Meera’ Deepika Padukone REACTS & Here’s What She Has To Say!

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s film Love Aaj Kal‘s trailer dropped in yesterday and took the internet by storm. Who also cannot keep calm is Chhapaak actress Deepika Padukone. The actress has gone long love for Kartik, Sara and director Imtiaz Ali and you can’t miss it. Also, Imtiaz’s reply is priceless.

Imtiaz a day before shared the first look poster of his next directorial Love Aaj Kal that has Sara and Kartik. ‘Meera’ aka Deepika who has the prequel of the film to her credit in no time gave a thumbs up to the same. In a comment below the picture, she wrote, “Love you long long time Imti!,” with a red lip emoticon.

Imtiaz with whom her friendship dates back many films also replied his 2009 Love Aaj Kal actress in the most loving way. He wrote, “AajKal and all the time!!!!.”

Deepika did not stop here when yesterday Kartik put up the trailer of the film on his Instagram handle. Deepika was one of the early celebs to praise. She wrote, “ you are,” with a fist emoticon, to which Kartik replied, “ just like you.”

Deepika and Kartik have been making headlines for their banter since the two appeared on the airport and dance together on Kartik’s song Dheeme Dheeme, just around the release of his film Pati Patni Aue Woh.

For the unversed, Deepika was also a part of Imtiaz’s 2009 hit Love Aaj Kal with Saif Ali Khan a Rishi Kapoor. The film was an acclaimed one and the album was trending like a rage in its times.

Talking about Sara and Kartik’s film, the young age romance is set to hit the big screen on February 14, 2020.

