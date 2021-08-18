Advertisement

The wait is finally over as we’ll be getting to witness the big-screen magic of Bell Bottom (only if you’re lucky enough to be in a state where theatres have reopened). Akshay Kumar is leading from the front and fans too, are showing their love through advance bookings. But how the film is faring in our ‘How’s The Hype’? let’s have a look.

Sakhiyan 2.0

Recently released Sakhiyan 2.0 has topped the charts with a new peppy touch to it. Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor’s fresh chemistry too is stealing all the limelight among viewers. It’s liked by 84% voters here.

Marjaawaan

Marjaawaan was the first romantic track to be released from the album. It has Akshay and Vaani, and fans are going gaga over their pairing. 77% voters are in awe of the track.

Trailer

The trailer of Bell Bottom is a bit stretched but has every element to intrigue your attention. It has elements of thrill, suspense in it and fans are loving it. Around 78% voters loved it.

Teaser

The first impression is always important, and yes, Bell Bottom hit it out of the park with its teaser. Kudos to BGM work! 82% people were impressed by the teaser.

Revamped poster ft. Akshay Kumar

The revamped poster was revealed during the first wave of COVID. Featuring Akshay on a mission, the poster had the film’s title engraved in a new and better style. 86% voters liked it.

Akshay’s second still

In the second still, Akshay was seen donning a casual checkered Dark Blue Blazer paired with sharp-looking Wayfarers. He looked extremely dapper in it. 85% voters absolutely loved it.

Akshay’s still

Last year on Akshay’s birthday, a still featuring him was unveiled. The monochrome picture had Akshay looking sideways with a plane behind him. 89% of our voters liked Akshay’s look in monochrome.

Poster ft. Akshay lying on the car

It featured Akshay lying on a red vintage car in a classic bell-bottom tuxedo with walrus style moustache and sunglasses. It received humongous 93% votes in its favour.

First poster

The first poster had Akshay sitting on the same red vintage car, with an airplane that can be seen flying off in a thick smoke cloud. A record number of 96% voters loved it.

On the whole, 89% of people have given a thumbs up to Bell Bottom. As it’s the first Bollywood biggie to arrive on big screens after a long break, there’s excitement among viewers. It will be interesting to see how it performs despite occupancy restrictions and COVID scare. Nevertheless, it’s ready with its quintessential ‘dose’ of entertainment during the COVID conditions.

Click here to see the results.

