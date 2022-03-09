With just a few days remaining for release, another song from Bachchhan Paandey titled ‘Saare Bolo Bewafa’ has been unveiled. Starring Akshay Kumar, the song has now made it to Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

Advertisement

Saare Bolo Bewafa has a backdrop of a wedding. It seems the bride was a lover of Akshay Kumar’s gangman, who is marrying another guy. The highlight of the song is Akshay’s energetic dance and B Praak’s intriguing voice. Apart from Akshay, the song also has Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi. Check out the song below and don’t forget to vote:

Polls How much did you like Saare Bolo Bewafa from Bachchhan Paandey? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Bachchhan Paandey’s Maar Khayegaa Song Ft. Akshay Kumar On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre? Vote Now

The first track ‘Maar Khayegaa’ from Bachchhan Paandey was unveiled a couple of days back. It features Akshay Kumar as the brutal gangster. Now the song has made it to Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

In the trailer, we saw Akshay’s avatar as an eccentric, fierce badman. The song takes it to the one level up as it describes Akki’s character as savage when it comes to killings. The song is weirdly engaging with some quirky moves and intriguing villainous looks of the actor. Also, the composition by Vikram Montrose and lyrics by Farhad Bhiwandiwala, Azeem Dayani, and Vikram Montrose support the theme well. It is sung by Farhad Bhiwandiwala and Vikram Montrose.

Check out the song below and don’t forget to vote:

Polls How much did you like Maar Khayegaa song from Bachchhan Paandey? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Bachchhan Paandey Trailer Ft Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon & Arshad Warsi On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre? Vote Now

Three days back, the makers of Bachchhan Paandey unveiled the highly-anticipated trailer. It stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles. Ever since it has been released on YouTube, it’s trending at No. 1. It’s now part of Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’.

The trailer introduces us to the filmmaker Kriti Sanon, who wants to make a film on a brutal gangster Bachchhan Pandey. She urges her friend, Arshad Warsi to help her with her dream project and then starts a fun-filled roller-coaster ride. Akki enters in a never-seen-before avatar of a quirky and unpredictable gangster. He looks intriguing with a salt-pepper beard and ‘stony’ eye. We are then introduced to Paandey’s girlfriend Jacqueline Fernandez his gang members. The promo is packed with full-on action and fun.

Check out the trailer below and don’t forget to vote:

Polls How much did you like Bachchhan Paandey's trailer? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Bachchan Pandey Posters & Release Date Ft. Akshay Kumar On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre? Vote Now

Akshay Kumar, who has already seen two massive releases amid the pandemic, still has a hefty line in the release lobby. The next to hit theatres out of his overflowing kitty is Bachchan Pandey. The movie that has been in the making through a major part of the pandemic finally has a release date. Read on to know everything you should and also don’t forget to vote.

Bachchan Pandey stars Akshay Kumar alongside Kriti Sanon. The movie touted to be an entertainer has a unique vibe as per the new posters has been directed by Farhad Samji, who is known for Housefull 3. Sharing the new posters on Instagram, Kumar wrote, “Action, Comedy, Romance, Drama. L-O-A-D-I-N-G this Holi! #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey in cinemas on 18th March, 2022 Directed by @farhadsamji”

Check them below and do vote.

Polls How much did you like the new posters of Bachchan Pandey? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Bachchan Pandey New Still Ft. Kriti Sanon & Akshay Kumar On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre?

Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey is in the constant headlines these days and for the right reasons. The team has been shooting for the film in a long schedule in Rajasthan and are nearing the wrap-up date. Amid that the makers of the film yesterday decided to reveal Kriti Sanon’s first look from the film alongside Kumar. While it is trending, it has made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype section. Read on to know more and also do not miss the update.

Bachchan Pandey stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in a pivotal part. It is about a gangster, whose dream is to become an actor and Kriti plays a director. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is being directed by Farhad Samji. The new glimpse feature Kriti and Akshay which have them in their looks from the film. While Akshay continues to be in his dreadful avatar, Kriti can be seen in a glam look looking beautiful. Catch the glimpse right here and don’t forget to vote.

Bachchan Pandey is all set to hit the big screens on Republic Day 2022.

Polls How much did you like Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar's new still from Bachchan Pandey? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Bachchan Pandey New Look Ft. Akshay Kumar On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre?

Akshay Kumar is creating more and more buzz amongst fans with every new promo of Bachchan Pandey. The latest announcement witnessed the confirmed release date and fans couldn’t keep calm. But it also came up new character look that left many impressed!

As revealed, Bachchan Pandey is now slated for a Rebulic Day, 2022 release. That seems a perfect choice, given the uncertainty owing to the pandemic still exists.

Akshay Kumar posted a picture of his new look and captioned it, “His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January 2022!” Have a look at the post below:

Rate the hype for the poster below:



Polls How much did you like the latest poster of Bachchan Pandey? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Akshay Kumar’s New Still From Bachchan Pandey On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre?

The shoot for Bachchan Pandey kickstarted on 6th January 2021. As the work has commenced, some interesting deets are coming out of the camp. Yesterday, the first look of Akshay Kumar was unveiled straight from the shoot. With something unusual in the store, fans were left in awe.

Describing the look, we can see Akshay sitting on the car’s bonnet and lost in thought. His scary eyes and an injury mark across the nose seal perfectly his bada** look. Surely, it’s something different from what we have seen from Akshay in the past.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s look right below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rate the hype for Akshay Kumar’s recent look below:

Polls How much did you like on location look of Akshay Kumar from Bachchan Pandey? 25%

50%

75%

100% View Results Loading ... Loading ...

Akshay Kumar’s Second Poster From Bachchan Pandey On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre?

Akshay Kumar has enjoyed a great year at the box office last year and 2020 looks no less for him. The actor has a lineup of amazing upcoming films and one of the many projects that he has signed is Bachchan Pandey. The 2021 release film enthralled everyone with its announcement and now Akshay has even revealed the second poster of the film.

The second poster will really pique your excitement for the release of Akshay film. The actor’s look is something quite new and dark and it will stay with you once you see it. One damaged eye, an untidy beard and gold chains complete the look and it is now making it to our exclusive ‘How’s The Hype?’ poll.

Earlier, the first look which came out back in July 2019 featured Akshay donning a South Indian look. He’s seen wearing a black lungi along with gold jewellery around his neck and the weapon ‘Nan Chaku’ in his hand.

Rate the buzz of the second poster and let us know whether you liked Akshay Kumar’s look in the poll below.

Akshay Kumar’s Poster From Bachchan Pandey On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre?

Yesterday, Sajid Nadiadwala treated all the Khiladi fans with the announcement of Bachchan Pandey, which is being reported to be an action entertainer. Akshay Kumar is back to the genre he does the best, and we certainly cannot contain our excitement.

Now Bachchan Pandey is making to our exclusive section ‘How’s The Hype?’, where we’ll measure the buzz and the hype that the promos, songs, posters and everything related to the movie garners and predict upon your votes whether it’s a blockbuster or lacklustre in terms of its pre-release buzz.

Advertisement

The first look which came out yesterday features Akshay donning a South Indian look, full in style as he’s wearing a black lungi along with gold jewellery around his neck and the weapon ‘Nan Chaku’ in his hand.

Bachchan Pandey is helmed by Farhan Samjhi and is slated for Christmas 2020 release.

Rate the buzz and let us know whether you liked the first look of Akshay Kumar in the poll below.

Must Read: Kajol To Reunite With Shah Rukh Khan For A Karan Johar Film? Here’s How Our ‘Anjali’ Quirkily Replied!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube