Amid the wave of negativity over the last few days, Housefull 5 has won the initial battle. After fetching a superb total over the opening weekend, the film had its real litmus test on the first Monday, and guess what? It has passed the test with flying colors, and the early trends have left everyone surprised. The numbers that are coming on the first weekday are once again proving that the Housefull franchise is critic-proof. Keep reading to know where the film is heading on day 4!

After the successful fourth installment, Tarun Mansukhani took over the directorial duties from Farhad Samji and helmed the latest installment. Considering the big success of the previous installment, there was pressure to take the franchise a notch higher, and so far, in terms of business, the comedy magnum opus is on the right track.

Passes the Monday test!

On Monday, Housefull 5 started with an occupancy of 9% in the morning shows. There was a significant jump of up to 22% in the afternoon shows. Evening shows were on a similar level with 22-23% occupancy. Reports are yet to come for the night shows, but it is learned that the film has shown an upward trend.

In the mass centres, Housefull 5 displayed an impressive hold. In many theatres, the occupancy was slightly better than the opening day, which is rare considering the highly negative reviews. Such a firm grip in mass centres helped the film surprise everyone with its performance on the first Monday.

Housefull 5 enters the 100 crore club at the Indian box office in just 4 days!

While night shows are ongoing, the Akshay Kumar-led comedy thriller is heading for a day 4 of 14-14.50 crores. This is a really impressive number as the drop is 42.50-40.45% compared to the opening day of 24.35 crores. Since the drop is less than 50%, it could be said that the film has passed the Monday litmus test.

Considering these estimates, Housefull 5’s 4-day collection now stands at 105.83-106.33 crore net at the Indian box office. With a smashing century in just 4 days, it has become the 5th Bollywood film to enter the 100 crore club in 2025 after Sky Force, Chhaava, Sikandar, and Raid 2.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 24.35 crores

Day 2 – 32.38 crores

Day 3 – 35.10 crores

Day 4 – 14-14.50 crores

Total – 105.83-106.33 crores

