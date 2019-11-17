Housefull 4 Box Office: Takes Over Akshay Kumar’s Kesari In Most Profitable Films Of 2019

Housefull 4 Box Office: Despite given its estimated budget of 100 crores, Akshay Kumar led Housefull 4 has turned out to be one of the most profitable films in 2019. With each passing day, the movie is climbing the positions in the list and today it has surpassed Akshay’s Kesari.

After the end of 23 days’ theatrical run, H4 has collected 206 crores* in India, thus yielding a profit of 106% with returns of 106 crores* in front of its making cost of 100 crores. It toppled Kesari in the list, which accounts for the profit of 104%. It is Akshay’s 3rd movie in the list as his Mission Mangal too is holding its place at 4th. H4 is at the 13th position right now.

Check out the list below:

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Till the end of its run, Housefull 4 will manage to beat Saaho (112.85%).

Directed by Farhad Samji, H4 is a reincarnation comedy tracing the era of 1419 and the present one.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon, who was paired opposite Akshay in Housefull 4, will be once again seen opposite actor Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film “Bachchan Pandey“, which is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

Kriti said that she is beyond excited to work with Akshay and director Farhad Samji, with whom she collaborated with for the film “Housefull 4“.

A tweet from the official account of production company Nadiadwala Grandson read: “We’re extremely happy and elated to announce the charming @kritisanon is here to make our Christmas 2020 merrier than ever! Welcome back to the #NGEFamily with #BachchanPandey!”

