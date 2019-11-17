Post Asking Anu Malik To Go To Sex Rehab, Sona Mohapatra BASHES Sony TV & Hosts Neha Kakkar & Vishal Dadlani

Sona Mohapatra has come a long way in terms of her fight against Anu Malik, whom she accused of #MeToo along with several other women. Recently, Anu reacted to all the allegations and termed them fake, and Sona in return lashed out at him, asking him to go to sex rehab. Now, the singer is targeting Sony TV, and Indian Idol judges Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar for not taking a stand.

Soon after the Indian Idol makers released a promo with the announcement of reinstating Anu Malik as a judge, Sona along with other Anu Malik’s #MeToo accusers took to their social media and slammed the TV show for not taking a stand and instead support him. Sona even made some shocking revelations to how Sonu Nigam had called her husband and asked him to keep her in check.

Now, Sona after asking Anu to opt for sex rehab, has asked Sony TV and Vishal Dadlani to do a course of ethics and Neha to do something beyond acting cute. Sona requoted a news portal who reported her last statement and added, “& while he does that, the Sony TV, Indian Idol team should go do a course in ethics. Vishal Dadlani could join that & additionally one on double standards & how not to have them. Neha Kakkar could do one on how to have some world view that goes beyond giggling & acting cute.”

Check out her tweet below:

& while he does that, the Sony TV, Indian Idol team should go do a course in ethics. Vishal Dadlani could join that & additionally one on double standards & how not to have them. Neha Kakkar could do one on how to have some world view that goes beyond giggling & acting cute. https://t.co/M8DLXIPA8j — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) November 16, 2019

Meanwhile, recently Anu Malik wrote an open letter and shared the consequences of all that has changed post he has been accused of ‘something he did not do’.

To this, Sona tweeted, “Take a break, go to a sex-rehab or counselling or somewhere to reflect on how to behave better. Ask your kids to do a hard days job & earn a salary. They are adults. I started working at 22. Do whatever it takes. Stay away from the public eye? Show some remorse? Say sorry? If you did, this would not have happened. There you go! You answered your own question.”

