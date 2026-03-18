Pixar’s Hoppers is performing well at the box office. The family movie is beating the original animations from the past decade in dailies. Now, the animated feature has earned the biggest second Monday for an original animation in over a decade. It has also witnessed a significant surge at the domestic box office on its second Monday. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Pixar original has been ruling at the top of the domestic box office rankings since release. It collected a solid $28.6 million on its second three-day weekend and declined by 36.8% only from the opening weekend. Its performance is expected to be hindered once Project Hail Mary and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie hit the screens.

Hoppers’ box office collection in North America on its 2nd Monday

According to the latest data provided on Box Office Mojo, Hoppers recorded the biggest second Monday for an original animation in over a decade. For the unversed, it collected $3.6 million on its second Monday, witnessing a surge of 33.3% from last Monday. It has beaten Elemental’s $2.6 million, The Wild Robot’s $1.3 million, and Coco’s $1.5 million second Monday grosses at the domestic box office.

The Pixar original animation stays at #1 in the North American box office rankings. After 11 days, the animated film has hit $90.6 million cume in North America. It is tracking to earn between $180 million and $220 million in its domestic run.

Global collection update

Hoppers surpassed Elio‘s worldwide haul this weekend and is headed towards the $200 million milestone. Internationally, the Pixar animation has collected $78.0 million at the overseas box office so far. Allied to the $90.6 million domestic total, the worldwide collection hits $168.67 million cume in 11 days. The film was released in the theaters on March 6.

Box office summary

Domestic – $90.6 million

International – $78.0 million

Worldwide – $168.6 million

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