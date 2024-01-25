On January 12, both Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram and Teja Sajja’s HanuMan hit the screens. Initially, trade pundits were surprised as the lower-budget HanuMan and the higher-budget Guntur Kaaram seemed to be neck-and-neck in terms of box office performance. However, the tides began to turn gradually, with HanuMan eventually surpassing Guntur Kaaram in worldwide box office earnings. While HanuMan has outpaced Guntur Kaaram by a significant margin in global box office collections, let’s delve into the latest updates on the worldwide earnings of Prasanth Varma’s directorial venture.

The movie stands at 147.11 crores at the Indian box office. With gross domestic box office collection at ₹166.6 crore, and approximately 59 crore from the global arena, By the completion of Day 13, HanuMan has crossed the 230 crore gross mark at the worldwide box office.

HanuMan’s Worldwide business so far

Despite a strong start with double-digit earnings until Day 10, HanuMan experienced a significant dip in its box office performance starting from Day 11, where it earned 9.36 crore. This decline continued on Day 12 with 7.20 crore and on Day 13 with 5.65 crore. The movie’s total worldwide earnings now stand at 225.62 crore.

HanuMan’s Box Office collections – Hindi version

In the second week of its release, HanuMan witnessed varying box office figures in India. The Hindi version of the film earned 2.05 crore on Friday, 4.02 crore on Saturday, and 5.25 crore on Sunday. However, the earnings experienced a decline on Monday with 2.30 crore, followed by 1.25 crore on Tuesday and 1.05 crore on Wednesday. The total collection for the Hindi version now stands at 38.84 crore in the Indian market.

HanuMan’s Box Office collections – Telugu version

Meanwhile, the Telugu version of HanuMan in North India reported a comparatively lower but consistent performance in its second week. The film garnered 9 lacs on Friday, 15 lacs on Saturday, and 18 lacs on Sunday. The figures saw a slight dip on Monday with 7 lacs, followed by 4 lacs on Tuesday and 3 lacs on Wednesday. The total box office collection for the Telugu version in North India has reached 2.33 crore.

Now, all eyes are on on the next milestone for HanuMan – the achievement of 250 crore worldwide. Will it reach this milestone? Stay tuned for further updates.

Meanwhile, Guntur Kaaram did a business of 200.32 crore worldwide.

