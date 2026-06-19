Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has completed two weeks in theatres. Starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur, the romantic comedy is inches away from entering top 5 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026. Scroll below for a detailed day 14 report!

How much has it earned in two weeks?

David Dhawan’s directorial fell below the one crore mark for the first time since its big release on June 5, 2026. According to estimates, it added 90 lakh net to the kitty on day 14. The second-week collection has concluded at 14.75 crore, a 66% drop from the opening week.

The cumulative total in India reaches 58.28 crore net. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 68.77 crore.

Here’s the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net earnings):

Week 1: 43.53 crore

Week 2: 14.75 crore

Total: 58.28 crore

Set to surpass Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Starting today, Varun Dhawan’s film will face a strong competition from Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna’s Cocktail 2. It may also lead to a reduction in screen count across the nation. But the romantic comedy is only 1.01 crore away from beating Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and emerging as the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. The much-awaited milestone will be unlocked either today or by tomorrow at the latest.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.29 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 195.21 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 58.28 crore Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore Krishnavataram Part 1: 38.36 crore Ikkis: 36.25 crore

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Day 14 Summary

India net: 58.28 crore

India gross: 68.77 crore

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